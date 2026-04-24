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US US US Navy Sailor en Route to Strait of Hormuz Evacuated After Monkey Attack in Thailand A U.S. Navy sailor assigned to a critical minesweeping mission in the Middle East was medically evacuated this week after being attacked by a monkey during a port visit in Thailand. The incident occurred as the sailor’s vessel, the USS Chief, was en route to the Strait of Hormuz to address escalating maritime tensions between the United States and Iran.

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A United States Navy sailor assigned to a mission in the Strait of Hormuz was medically evacuated after being injured in an unusual incident involving a monkey during a stopover in Thailand. The sailor, part of a minesweeping deployment linked to rising tensions with Iran, was scratched by the animal in Phuket and later transferred to Japan for further treatment. Officials said the injury was not severe and did not affect ongoing naval operations. According to US Navy officials, the sailor was ashore in Phuket—an area known for its population of macaque monkeys—when the attack occurred.

The individual received immediate medical attention before being evacuated as a precaution. Military authorities did not specify the exact circumstances of the encounter, though such incidents are not uncommon in parts of Thailand where monkeys frequently interact with tourists and visitors. Iran’s Central Bank Confirms Strait of Hormuz Toll Revenue Deposited in Cash.

No Impact on Naval Mission

The sailor was attached to a minesweeping vessel heading toward the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Despite the incident, officials confirmed that the deployment continued as planned without delays. A spokesperson for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet indicated that the sailor is in stable condition. The evacuation was described as a precautionary measure, partly due to potential infection risks associated with monkey scratches.

Strategic Context: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

The incident comes amid heightened military activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route through which a significant share of the world’s energy supply passes. Iran Doubles Down on Closing Strait of Hormuz As Ceasefire Inches Toward Expiration.

Since late February 2026, the region has been at the centre of escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, and its allies. Iran has reportedly laid sea mines and restricted passage through the strait, leading to major disruptions in maritime traffic and global energy markets. In response, the US has deployed minesweeping ships to help secure the route and restore navigation. The sailor involved in the Thailand incident was part of this broader operation.

Broader Implications

While the monkey attack itself was isolated, officials noted it highlights the unpredictable risks faced by military personnel even outside combat zones. The focus of the mission remains on ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where ongoing tensions continue to pose challenges for international shipping and global energy supplies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Independent), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).