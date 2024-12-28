Washington, December 28: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has concluded a two-day conference of the team at the Indian Embassy in the US and Consuls General and "expressed confidence in the deliberations and noted that they would plummet the India-US partnership". EAM Jaishankar wrote on Friday on X, "Concluded a very useful two-day conference of team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consuls General in Washington DC today. Confident from the deliberations that the continuous growth of the India-US partnership will be accelerated."

As per a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar is visiting the US from December 24 to 29. On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar met with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC. He said that the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and exchanged views on current regional and global developments. US: EAM Jaishankar Meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington, DC on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed the advancement of the India-US partnership over the past four years and agreed that cooperation has strengthened in many sectors. EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that ties between India and the US will serve mutual interests and global good.

EAM Jaishankar, during his visit, met India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra and Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. The officials discussed opportunities for deepening India-US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. The visit by the EAM comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US earlier in September and participated in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

The US and India have seen frequent high-level interactions. Earlier on Tuesday, senior diplomats from India and the US, including Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries. India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Blinken Review Advancement of US-India Partnership.

Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2024 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).