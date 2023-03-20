London, March 20: A man has been arrested after some pro-Khalistani groups vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

Videos on social media showed a crowd waving yellow "Khalistan" banners, and a man detaches the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building, the BBC reported.

Two security guards were injured in the violent protest, and an investigation has been launched. PA news agency said that crowd members were believed to be supporters of a Sikh separatist movement.

Officers were called to the Indian High Commission at about 13:50 GMT on Sunday. Upon arrival, "the majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police", the British broadcaster quoted Metropolitan Police (Met) as saying.

The force's spokesperson said, "windows were broken", and two security staff members sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Narendra Modi Government Blocks Six YouTube Channels Streaming Pro-Khalistan Content.

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today (Sunday). There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour." Khalistan Movement is ISI Conspiracy, Says Former Pro-Khalistani Leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar (Watch Video).

The Met has launched an investigation, he added. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).