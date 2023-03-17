Former pro-Khalistani movement leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar on March 16 exposed ISI propaganda against India and said that Khalistani Referendum is mindset of the Pakistan’s ISI. The Dal Khalsa founder further said that it is an attempt to mislead people and has nothing to do with Sikhs in India. Khalistan Supporters Getting Funding From Pakistan, Other Countries, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Khalistani Referendum is ISI’s Conspiracy

#WATCH | Jaswant Singh Thekedar, Founder of Dal Khalsa, London and former pro-Khalistani leader blames Pakistan’s ISI for backing the Khalistan movement pic.twitter.com/6ylyO0Mllg — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)