Kathmandu, Aug 22: The Nepal government has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after nearly six months, a Cabinet Minister said.

Nepal had suspended international flights on March 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country had earlier planned to resume the services from August 17, but it was extended till August 31 amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases. International Flight Resumption: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Services Will Resume Once Other Countries Start Receiving Flights.

In a press meet on Friday, Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada said: "The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will publish the table of flight schedules starting from September 1."

So far, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose and for the delivering of medical goods were allowed.

Certain restrictions would be imposed on scheduled flights to allowing flights only from limited countries and regions and for limited Nepali and foreign nationals.

