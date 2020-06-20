New Delhi, June 20: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the decision to resume international flight services would depend on other countries opening up of air traffic. Rubbishing the reports that Indian is the only country which is not resuming the international flights, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, “Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up & we are the only one not to open up needs reality check.”

The civil aviation minister added that the exact time when India would resume international flight depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights. Puri also said that till the time India would continue with Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3: Air India Opens Bookings For Select-Flights to US, UK, Canada and Europe, Receives 60 Million Hits Within 2 Hours on airindia.in; Here's How to Book Tickets.

Puri stated, “In the absence of a decision on resumption of international civil aviation which will depend on other countries opening up, we are left with no option but to continue what I call evacuation and repatriation flights under managed and controlled conditions.”

Hardeep Singh Puri's Statements:

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that the government might think of opening flights on a case to case basis. He said, “If international operations have to start, both ends have to be ready and there has to be traffic. There is a significant amount of traffic between India and North American continent. We may think of opening flights on a case to case basis.”

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola's Statement:

Domestic and International flight services were suspended by the Indian government on March 25 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The domestic flight services were resumed after two months on May 25. However, the government has not taken any decision for the resumption of international flights. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30.

