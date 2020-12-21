Austria, December 21: Interpol chief expects a 'dramatic' jump in crime over vaccine shipments. This latest announcement comes at a stage when countries and UK and US have started vaccinating people. Last week, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency had warned that organised criminal networks could be targetting the coronavirus vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots.

Interpol believes that many people will be desperate to buy the vaccine in order to prevent the infection, making themselves bait for criminals. Interpol Warns Criminals May Send Coronavirus-Laced Letters to Politicians and Prominent Personalities.

Interpol chief expects 'dramatic' jump in crime over vaccine shipments:

#BREAKING Interpol chief expects 'dramatic' jump in crime over vaccine shipments pic.twitter.com/r4Nm4DIcGD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2020

Earlier, Interpol warned the world about the increase in fake Covid-19 testing kits and other medical products as countries across the globe rushed to secure supplies during the first wave of the pandemic.

In November, Interpol, it is guidelines for police personnel cautioned that criminals may send letters laced with coronavirus to political leaders and prominent personalities or spread the virus by coughing or spitting on objects.

The Interpol had repeatedly said that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for fast cash as predatory criminals take advantage of the high market demand for personal protection and hygiene products such as masks and sanitizers.

