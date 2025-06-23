Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, on Monday, June 23, urged Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as the Supreme Leader of Iran and called for the regime change after that US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Still considered the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, despite the fall of the monarchy in 1979 after the Islamic revolution, Reza Pahlavi is an old and familiar voice calling for regime change in Iran. Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East.

Reza Shah Urges Ali Khamenei To ‘Step Down’ After US Attacks

MORE - Pahlavi urges Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to step down immediately. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 23, 2025

Reza Shah Calls for Regime Change in Iran

#WATCH | "Islamic Republic (of Iran) is collapsing, (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran... I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down, if you do, you'll receive a fair trial and due process of law, " says Iran’s Crown Prince in exile, Reza… pic.twitter.com/PUha9nIbHN — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

