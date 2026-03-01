New York, March 1: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel, marking an inflection point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule, as Tehran’s retaliation set off conflagrations in a swath of the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the killing of the 86-year-old cleric, ending his iron-fisted rule over Iran for 36 years.

Trump said on Truth Social, “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do”. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iran's Supreme Leader Killed in Attack Launched by US and Israel, Iranian State Media Reports.

Iran has not confirmed his death, and the nation’s future remained murky with no word as of Sunday evening about who is filling the leadership void, although the country has a rank of civilian and military leaders. It was not known if other leaders, civilian and military, were killed.

"The escalation underway is dangerous for everyone. It must stop”, French President Emmanuel Macron said, echoing the sentiments of many. As soon as the US-Israel attack began, Tehran retaliated with a fusillade of drones and missiles against Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates UAE), Jordan, and Kuwait.

Iran’s news agency reported a claim by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) that it had attacked a supply ship. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that according to his reports, about 20 cities across Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Shahriar, and Tabriz, were attacked. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Has Been Killed During Major Attack by US and Israel, Says Donald Trump.

As calls rose around the world for de-escalation, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, one of the few leaders with open lines to both sides, spoke to Foreign Ministers Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran and Gideon Sa’ar of Israel.

Jaishankar posted on X that he “shared India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region” with the Iranian diplomat. “Reiterate India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions”, he said of the call with the Israeli minister.

The Iranian port city of Chabahar was reportedly attacked, and among the unknowns was whether the port built there in cooperation with India was a target. Trump unleashed the attack shortly after midnight in Washington — and daytime in Iran — two days after inconclusive negotiations in Geneva facilitated by Oman.

On Friday, Trump said that he was “unhappy” that he was not getting what the US wanted — a complete end to uranium enrichment. Oman and Iran had claimed progress in the talks.

Iran was convulsed last month by public protests sparked by inflation that defied the regime but was brutally put down by the government, reportedly killing thousands.

Trump escalated the confrontation with Iran from ending its nuclear programme to regime change, unleashing the attack to decapitate the religio-political and military leadership.

In his video announcing the attack on Iran, Trump said, “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations”. "America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force”, he asserted.

There were reports with video on X that some Iranians celebrated the reported death of Khamenei, but there were no indications of a mass uprising. Trump said, “We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us”.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran who was deposed in the Islamic Revolution, staked a claim saying, "I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran”. He did not appear to have the backing of the US or a large following in Iran, raising a question mark over its future.

The toll of the attacks was also unclear. Iranian news agency, IRNA, said that according to a local official, an Israeli missile that hit a girls’ school in Minab in southern Iran killed 57 students, and injured 60. Guterres put the reported death toll in Iran at 85, with two killed at a school in Tehran. Pakistan said that one of its citizens was killed in the UAE.

Britain could be drawn into the conflict as an opaque statement by its Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said, “Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies”.

Many other leaders were critical of both the US-Israel attack and Iran’s widespread retaliation. Guterres condemned what he called the “military escalation in the Middle East” and said the US-Israel use of force against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation across the region “undermine international peace and security”. But China and Russia were unequivocal in their condemnation.

