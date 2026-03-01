Kohima, March 1: The Nagaland State Lottery’s Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw continues to be a major highlight for participants across the region, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 Crore. Held every Sunday at 1:00 PM, the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery serves as the first of three daily draws conducted by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Known for its affordability and high-frequency rewards, the Sunday morning draw remains a staple in India's legal lottery landscape. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery of today, March 1.

As of Sunday afternoon, the live draw for Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery (March 1) will be conducted at the PR Hill Junction in Kohima. Under the supervision of government-appointed judges, the winning numbers will be selected to ensure a transparent and fair process. Nagaland lottery players can check the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 1 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery. Participants who purchased tickets for today’s lottery are advised to cross-check their ticket serial numbers against the official result sheet.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

The Nagaland Dear Lottery follows a tiered reward system designed to provide multiple winning opportunities for participants. Lottery players watch the online telecast of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery provided above to get latest updates on the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery. They can also visit trusted websites to know the outcome of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery. Winners are required to follow a specific protocol to claim their prizes.

For rewards up to INR 10,000, ticket holders can usually claim the amount directly from authorized lottery retailers. However, for the INR 1 crore jackpot and other high-value prizes, winners must submit the claim within 30 days of the day. Some of the trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery plates while looking for the results and winning numbers of Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery include "Nagaland Lottery Result Today", "Dear Wish Sunday 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Result", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 1.3.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Live", "Dear Wish Sunday Winner List PDF" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

