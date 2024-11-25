A couple was caught on camera engaging in sexual activity at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Sunday night, November 24, leaving locals stunned. Reportedly, the intimate act, filmed by a local, occurred around 9 PM as passers-by witnessed the couple's lewd behaviour in full view of the crowded beach. The video, which surfaced on social media, shows shocked bystanders approaching the couple after they finished their sexual activity, with one intervening as the man struggled to dress. As per reports, this was not the first time such an incident occurred at the popular beach, and police have yet to receive any formal complaints about the public display. Newcastle: Sailor Falls From Cargo Ship, Found Floating in Ocean Near Australia 24 Hours Later.

Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in Public in Australia Beach

A couple was apprehended engaging in sexual activity on Coogee Beach, Sydney, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident, captured on video, shows the pair in a state of undress near the shoreline. Local authorities have expressed concern over such behavior in public… pic.twitter.com/t6CPBRfQGu — The Reporter (@thereportercom) November 24, 2024

