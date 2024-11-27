An outrage erupted in Thailand after a couple were allegedly caught having sex in public on a beach in Phuket. According to reports, a foreign couple were caught in an intimate behavior on Kata beach in Phuket. It is reported that the incident led to an outrage among locals and netizens. It is also learned that the incident came to light after a picture of the couple was shared on social media showing inappropriate conduct in public. While locals have urged authorities to take action, reports said that no legal action was taken against the couple. Ghosts on a Plane? Scared Passengers Capture Floating Spirits at Nearly Empty Airport in Phuket, Old Video Resurfaces Online Ahead of Halloween 2024.

Couple Caught Having Sex on Kata Beach in Phuket

