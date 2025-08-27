A mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis left two children dead and at least 17 others injured on Wednesday morning, August 27. Authorities confirmed the attacker died by suicide at the scene but have not yet released an official identity. However, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz has claimed the suspected gunman was Robin Westman. Reports suggest the shooter uploaded a disturbing YouTube video minutes before the assault, displaying the words "KILL DONALD TRUMP." The channel, which has since been deleted, allegedly contained a manifesto, weapon displays, and a map of the school. US School Mass Shooting: Firing Reported at Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Shooter Among 2 Dead.

Robin Westman Identified as Minneapolis School Shooter

The Minnesota shooter, Robin Westman: pic.twitter.com/El1T8T86WE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2025

Minneapolis School Shooter Posted ‘Kill Donald Trump’ Video

🚨 BREAKING: The Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter, Robin Westman, posted a video on Y0uTube just moments before the shooting, displaying a message to “KlLL DONALD TRUMP” MORE DEMOCRAT VlOLENCE! pic.twitter.com/5gJN6Nj56W — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2025

Suspect Shared Anti-Trump Message Before School Shooting

Robin Westman, the suspected shooter in today’s mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, appears to have had a YouTube Channel named “Robin W” which has since been deleted, that contained several video consisting of guns, a manifesto… pic.twitter.com/B3JJUOIGJp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)