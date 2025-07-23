Kuwait, July 23: The General Administration of Customs in Kuwait has announced a major update to its customs regulations at Kuwait International Airport, now requiring all travelers—whether Kuwaiti citizens, residents, or foreign visitors—to declare cash and valuables exceeding KWD 3,000 (approximately USD 9,820) upon arrival or departure. This includes not only physical currency but also gold, luxury goods, and high-value personal items.

The move is part of Kuwait’s broader effort to align with international customs standards set by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It aims to enhance transparency, curb illegal trade, and monitor cross-border financial activity. New Hand Baggage Rules: Flying Soon? All About New Flight Luggage Rules That Limit Passengers to One Cabin Bag, Know Who Are Exempted.

What Must Be Declared

Travelers must now declare the following if their total value exceeds KWD 3,000:

Cash in any currency, checks, or bearer instruments

Gold bars, coins, bullion, and collectible items

Ornamental jewelry, including worn items

Luxury watches, branded electronics (phones, laptops), and designer accessories

All these items must be packed in carry-on luggage. Travelers are also required to present original receipts or proof of ownership upon request. Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video).

Documentation and Penalties

To avoid delays or legal trouble, travelers should carry:

Purchase invoices or proof of ownership

Completed customs declaration forms

Supporting documents that prove lawful possession

Failure to declare can result in immediate seizure of goods, detention for questioning, or legal action. There are no exemptions from this rule every traveller is subject to compliance regardless of nationality or purpose of travel. Customs officers are empowered to act without leniency in case of non-compliance.

This regulation is not only about financial oversight—it’s tied to national security. By controlling the flow of cash and valuables, Kuwait aims to reduce smuggling, track financial movements, and modernize its customs infrastructure. Travelers are urged to check official customs guidelines before flying.

