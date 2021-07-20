Beijing, July 20: China on Tuesday unveiled a maglev train, touted as the fastest ground vehicle in the world. Maglev is a system of train transportation that uses two sets of magnets: one set to repel and push the train up off the railway track, and another set to move the elevated train ahead. China's maglev train can run at a speed of 600 kilometers per hour or 373 miles per hour. With the development of the superfast train, China is becoming a "transport superpower", said the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation. Below is everything you need to know about China's maglev train. China Develops New Middle-to-Low-Speed Maglev Train.

All You Need to Know About Maglev Train:

China's maglev train is developed by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation or CRRC.

The high speed maglev train rolled off the production line in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao. Bullet Train Project: 7 Indian Companies Willing to Construct Undersea Tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail.

The maglev train is capable of running at a speed of 600 kilometers per hour.

It is the fastest ground vehicle available so far, according to CRRC.

According to a report by Global Times, the maglev train can fill the speed gap between high-speed rail and aircraft.

The maximum speed of a high-speed rail is 350 km/h, while cruising speed of aircraft is 800 to 900 km/h.

The maglev train, at speed of 600 km/h, would only take 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai.

By comparison, the same journey would take 5.5 hours by high-speed rail and 3 hours by plane.

Japan, Germany and some other countries are also looking to set up maglev train network. However, high costs for development and maglev trains' incompatibility with existing railway tracks have been a challenge.

