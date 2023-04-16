Jerusalem, April 16: The Israeli Astronomical Association (IAA) has reported a bolide explosion seen in daylight in the country's sky. The bolide, a particularly bright meteor, was seen flashing across the sky at 17:16 local time (14:16 GMT), according to reports, photos, and videos received at the IAA released on Saturday.

Igal Pat-El, a member of the International Astronomical Union, told Xinhua that according to the observed colours, it was a meteorite made of stone, probably tens of centimetre long at most, which completely disintegrated in the air and did not reach the ground. Japan Bomb Blast: One Hurt After Explosive Thrown at PM Fumio Kishida’s Campaign Event; One Arrested (Watch Video).

Meteor Blast Over Israel

A video of the meteor observed in the sky of Israel and called "Bolid". pic.twitter.com/HFc6rEyR05 — neil richard glanville (@nrglanville) April 15, 2023

Huge Blast Heard Across Israel

Sonic Boom heard as #meteor streaks across the skies of #TelAviv, #Israel. pic.twitter.com/Zh3TPyAjEC — xťřåbíğģğ *Not Valid In Some States (@xtrabiggg) April 15, 2023

"Meteors are observed every night, but seeing one from an inhabited place, in daylight, and over Israel is very rare," he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. Sudan Fighting: At Least 25 People Killed, 183 Injured in Clashes Between Paramilitary Group and Sudanese Army, Death Toll Likely To Rise (Watch Video).

Bright Meteor Seen in Daylight

JUST IN 🚨 Big blast heard across Israel 'likely caused by a meteor' - Israeli media pic.twitter.com/72xeWRmG5k — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2023

People in the center of Israel reported seeing an especially bright meteor. A meteor exploded in the atmosphere above northern Israel on Saturday, with the resulting air burst being audible throughout the country, according to the Israeli Astronomical Association and corroborated… pic.twitter.com/aor4XqnoRf — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) April 15, 2023

Meteor is the scientific name for the popular term "falling star," a flash of light that can usually be seen in the night sky when interplanetary material enters Earth's atmosphere, ignites from the friction and leaves behind a bright trail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).