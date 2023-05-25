The Annual Misery Index by renowned economist Steve Hanke is out which ranks countries based on their economic conditions. Zimbabwe has emerged as the most miserable country in the world. The war-torn nations of Ukraine, Sudan, and Syria are still in a better state when compared to the African country. Zimbabwe has seen inflation skyrocket to almost 243.8% last year! Over 157 countries were analysed on the basis of their economic growth to make this list. Is India on the list? Read on to find out.

India is also present among the world’s most miserable countries at 103rd place. The prime reason for the misery quotient in the country is unemployment. The country has seen not even 1% of GDP growth per capita. Venezuela ranks in the 2nd position due to its inflation rate. The top 15 most miserable nations include Syria, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Yemen, Cuba, Ukraine, Turkey, Angola, Ghana, and Haiti. Whereas Switzerland ranks at the last spot, 157, making it the least miserable country in the world. World Freedom Index 2023: Tibet Ranked World’s Least Free Country in Freedom House Index.

Check the List of the Top 15 Most Miserable Countries:

Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD'S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/0uhfnWQUyW — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 21, 2023

Pakistan, which is currently grappling with political and economic crises, ranks at the 25th position on the list of the world's most miserable countries. The United States fared comparatively well as it is among the least miserable countries economically, ranking at 134. Logistics Performance Index 2023: India Jumps Six Places To Rank 38 in 7th Edition of World Bank's LPI Ranking.

The misery index is calculated using the sum of the year-end unemployment, inflation, and bank-lending rates minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita, economist Steve Hanke said. Finland, which consecutively ranks as the world’s happiest country, is also included in the list and stands at position 109. Unemployment is the contributing factor here as well.

