The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday said that India has jumped 6 places to Rank 38 in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2023. The development comes after Word Bank released the 7th edition of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023). Interestingly, India has jumped 6 places to Rank 38 out of 139 countries in the 7th edition of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023). Under PM Narendra Modi, India has taken numerous initiatives since 2015 to improve its logistics efficiency. With the increase in ranking, the World Bank has acknowledged India’s efforts towards increasing logistics efficiency. National Logistics Policy 2022 Passed by Union Cabinet; Anurag Thakur Says ‘Target Is To Improve Logistics Performance Index Ranking’.

India Jumps 6 Places To Rank 38 in Logistics Performance Index 2023

India jumps 6 places to Rank 38 in World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023: Ministry of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/Epx2oOPfUy — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)