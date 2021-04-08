Wellington, April 8: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended the entry intro the country for travellers from India in the wake of high numbers of positive cases of coronavirus arriving from the Asian nation, as reported by Reuters. The temporary suspension also includes the New Zealand's own citizens arriving from India. New Zealand to Open Travel Bubble with Australia on April 19.

As per the reports, the temporary travel suspension will begin from April 11 at 1600 (Local Time) will remain in place until April 28, Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference. Meanwhile, in the said duration the New Zealand government will reportedly look into the risk management measures to resume travel from India. How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

This comes as 17 out of 23 new COVID-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today had reportedly arrived from the Asian country. India is currently experiencing massive surge in coronavirus cases. The country recorded its highest-ever single-day tally of 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country reported 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths during the same time.

