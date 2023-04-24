Mumbai, April 24: The atmosphere at the Karachi Zoo was depressing and sorrowful on April 23, when the world was observing Eid with great zest, as Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant who had earned international recognition after having numerous health difficulties, passed away.

People across the world were shocked to learn of Noor Jehan's passing because she had drawn the attention of not just Pakistanis but also of international animal lovers and rights campaigners. Kabini's 70-Year-Old Elephant Bhogeswara Famous For Its Longest Tusks in Asia Dies Due To Age-Related Illnesses, Wildlife Lovers Mourn Death.

According to a video of Noor Jehan, who died on April 20, animal experts were to decide in the following days whether the 17-year-old pachyderm needed to be put down after collapsing in its corral last week and being unable to stand up since then. The argument over putting her to death is over now that she has passed away.

Renowned Elephant Noor Jehan Passes Away

VIDEO: Animal experts will decide in coming days whether an ailing African elephant - 17-year-old Noor Jehan - at a zoo in Pakistan needs to be euthanised after it collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up, officials say pic.twitter.com/3urmjr39nW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2023

Similar scenes were previously observed in Puducherry last year, when a female elephant from the Sri Manakula Vinagayar temple who was 32 years old died after collapsing on the road. Heart failure reportedly struck Elephant Lakshmi. Lakshmi, Elephant Of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple Dies; Several Gather To Pay Last Respects In Puducherry.

According to the temple administrators, the elephant passed out while doing her morning trek. In order for devotees to offer their final respects, her body was taken to the Sri Manakula Vinayagar shrine. For her funeral services, numerous people gathered from the nearby places.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).