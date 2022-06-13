Kabini's elephant, Bhogeswara, known for its longest tusks in Aisa, died at 70 due to age-related issues. Bhogeshwara was frequently sighted in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Reportedly, he is suspected to have died at least three to four days ago, and the carcass was found within the Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Animal lovers started sharing Mr Kabini's pictures and videos on Twitter, mourning the death of the majestic giant animal. Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department.

Take A Look:

Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ltnk93j0We — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

Mr Kabini No More

Bhogeshwara, the 58-year-old elephant of Kabini, Reserve forest. who has the longest core tooth in Asia is no more Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/2bYJ6AWxuC — B M Sandeep (@BMSandeepAICC) June 12, 2022

The Largest Tusked Asian Elephant

Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered pic.twitter.com/mD6PkmAoIx — Kalyan Varma (@KalyanVarma) June 11, 2022

