Kabini's elephant, Bhogeswara, known for its longest tusks in Aisa, died at 70 due to age-related issues. Bhogeshwara was frequently sighted in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Reportedly, he is suspected to have died at least three to four days ago, and the carcass was found within the Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Animal lovers started sharing Mr Kabini's pictures and videos on Twitter, mourning the death of the majestic giant animal. Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department.

Take A Look: 

Mr Kabini No More 

The Largest Tusked Asian Elephant

