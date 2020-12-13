Rawalpindi, December 13: At least 14 people were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi. According to reports by Pakistan media, the explosion took place near the Ganj Mandi police station of Rawalpindi. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Pakistan Blast: At least 7 Dead, 70 Injured After Explosion Rocks Peshawar's Dir Colony.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot. Till now, there are no reports of casualties. It is also not clear about the number of people critically injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as no terror group has claimed the responsibility of the blast. 7 Injured in Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan.

On December 4 also, an explosion rocked Rawalpindi. One person was killed in that blast near Pir Wadhai bus station, while seven others were injured. The attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device containing one kg of explosive material.

