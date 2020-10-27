Pakistan, October 27: A blast was reported in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday, according to police. According to the latest report, at least 7 people have died and 70 are injured in a blast near a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and several are reported to be critical. More details on this are awaited.

According to initial media reports, the blast occurred in a religious seminary (madrasa) in a mosque, located in Zargarabad near Deer Colony in Peshawar. Pakistan: Blast at Quetta's Liaquat Bazar; 2 Feared Dead, Several Injured.

A blast has been reported in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, according to police: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Police and rescue teams have rushed towards the site where the explosion has occurred. In a similar incident, at least four people were killed in a bomb explosion on Sunday in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan in Pakistan.

