Manila, January 26: At least 13 bodies were recovered and more than 100 people remained missing after an inter-island ferry carrying more than 300 passengers and crew sank early Monday morning in waters off Basilan province in the southern Philippines, authorities said. The Philippine Coast Guard in Southwestern Mindanao said the ferry was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province from Zamboanga City when it went down near Balukbaluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, a municipality in Basilan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams pulled at least 13 bodies from the water as of early Monday, while dozens of survivors were rescued by Coast Guard units, navy vessels, and nearby fishing boats, officials said. The coast guard said that 244 passengers had been rescued and 13 bodies found. Nigeria Boat Capsize: At Least 25 Dead, 14 Missing After Overcrowded Canoe Capsizes in Yobe State; Rescue Operations Underway.

Inter-Island Ferry Sinks in Philippines

🚨🇵🇭 BREAKING: FERRY SINKS WITH OVER 350 ABOARD IN SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES The ship was going from Zamboanga City to the island of Jolo when it went down, possibly from rough seas or overloading. At least 215 have been rescued so far, but search crews are still looking for the… pic.twitter.com/ubsaw8MPye — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 25, 2026

The cause of the ferry sinking was not immediately clear and there will be an investigation. The coast guard cleared the ferry before it left the Zamboanga port and there was no sign of overloading.

The exact number of survivors was still being verified. Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with aircraft and sea assets deployed to scour the area amid rough sea conditions. Authorities said the cause of the sinking was still under investigation. Thailand Boat Accident: 300 Feared Dead After Boats Carrying Migrants Capsizes Near Tarutao Island, Search and Rescue Operation Underway.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces. Long ago in December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, which killed more than 4,300 people in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster.

