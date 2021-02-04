London, February 4: Piers Corbyn, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother, was arrested on Wednesday over anti-vaccine leaflets comparing the United Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccination programme to the concentration camp at Auschwitz. The 73-year-old climate change sceptic was arrested in Southwark on suspicion of malicious communication against UK's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. He was reportedly granted bail in the case. 'Coronavirus Is Hoax': Over 10,000 Anti-Vaxxers Join 'Unite For Freedom' March in London, Allege 'New World Order' Plot Behind Vaccination Plans.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers arrested two people in connection with a leaflet being circulated in south London in late January. A 37-year-old man was arrested earlier on the same day in Bow. Piers told The Sky News, "They phoned me and wanted to question me so I volunteered to go to the police station." Trafalgar Square Protests: 15,000 'Conspiracy Theorists' Rally in Central London Against Fresh Lockdown Measures.

The leaflet featured a cartoon of the Nazi death camp. Notably, 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered on the orders of German dictator Adolf Hitler between 1940 and 1945. "I'm glad the police are investigating this offensive material, and I hope a prosecution is secured. It is important to prevent this offensive Holocaust imagery and appalling anti-vaccine nonsense being circulated," reported England-based newspaper City AM quoting Southwark Labour MP Neil Coyle as saying. London Protests: Over 100 Arrested for Anti-Lockdown Demonstrations As England Enters Second ‘Stay-at-Home COVID-19 Restrictions’.

According to media reports, pamphlets comparing the UK's vaccination programme to the holocaust were hand-delivered in several areas around London. These pamphlets were distributed days after Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. On the leaflets, a sketch of the Auschwitz gates' famous inscription "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) was changed to "Vaccines are safe path to freedom".

Last year in August, Piers was fined 10,000 pounds under coronavirus laws for organising an anti-lockdown protest in London. He was among those who attended the 'Unite for Freedom' protest in Trafalgar Square. The climate change sceptic, also hosted an anti-lockdown protest on London's Southbank on New Year's Eve.

