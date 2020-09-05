New Delhi, September 5: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his two-day visit to Russia, where he had arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. In a statement issued by his Office, it was informed that Singh would briefly stop in Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart. 'China Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory, India Responsible For Escalating Tension': Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi To Rajnath Singh.

The meeting between Singh and General Amit Hatami is expected to take place in the evening. The two leaders are expected to discuss an array of issues including strategic cooperation. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between China and India at the border in eastern Ladakh.

"Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami," the Office of Defence Minister tweeted.

See Rajnath Singh's Tweet

Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2020

Before concluding his Russia visit, Singh held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe. The meeting took place at 9:30 pm (IST) on Friday. The two leaders discussed measures to resolve the face-off at the border in Ladakh which has continued since the onset of May.

Following the meeting, statements issued by the respective sides reiterated the need for dialogue, while also stating that they would not cease control of any territory. New Delhi, since the beginning of talks with Beijing, has called for the restoration of status quo as of April this year.

