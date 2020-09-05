New Delhi/Beijing, September 5: China would not give up “an inch of its territory” and India is "entirely" responsible for the escalating border stand-off in Ladakh, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi told his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on Friday, according to a statement released by Beijing on Saturday. The strongly-worded statement added that Chinese forces were "determined, capable and confident" of defending "national sovereignty and territorial integrity". China's Latest Incursion Attempt Was Deliberate to Provoke India: US Intelligence.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said. The reactions came after Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghi met in Moscow and discussed the border dispute. China Accuses India of Changing Status Quo at Pangong Tso After Indian Troops Thwarted Chinese Incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

At the time of writing (12 noon IST on Saturday), India was yet to release a statement on the talks. India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough to resolve the deadlock. China had made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake On the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," Indian Defence Ministry said. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.

Chinese aggression started increasing along the Line of Actual Control and more particularly in Galwan Valley since May 5. The Chinese side reportedly transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong lake on May 17 and May 18.

