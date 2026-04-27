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US US Burbank Stabbing: Suspect Sergio Fraire Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of School Teacher Arti Varma, Attempted Murder of Daughter Meera Varma Sergio Fraire has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Burbank teacher Arti Varma and the attempted murder of her daughter, Meera Varma. Charges include a special circumstance of lying in wait, with police indicating the attack was not random. As the community mourns the loss of a beloved educator, the investigation continues to look for a motive.

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Sergio Fraire, the 30-year-old suspect accused of a fatal stabbing attack that killed a Burbank elementary school teacher Arti Varma and injured her daughter Meera Varma, pleaded not guilty to all charges during his first court appearance in Pasadena on Thursday. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Fraire with one felony count of murder with a special circumstance of "lying in wait," alongside counts of attempted murder and first-degree residential burglary.

The attack, which occurred last Monday at a residence on North Brighton Street, claimed the life of 59-year-old Arti Varma and left her 25-year-old daughter, Meera Varma, in stable condition. Prosecutors allege that Fraire personally used a knife to inflict "great bodily injury" during the commission of the crimes. Burbank: 30-Year-Old Sergio Fraire Arrested for Murder of Beloved First-Grade Teacher Arti Varma, Attempted Murder of Daughter Meera Varma in California.

Investigation Points to Non-Random Attack

Burbank Police investigators have clarified that the stabbing was neither a random act nor a typical burglary, despite the burglary charge filed. While a specific motive has not yet been established, authorities stated they have collected evidence linking Fraire to the victims. The exact nature of the relationship between the suspect and the Varma family remains a central focus of the ongoing investigation.

Fraire was apprehended more than 12 hours after the incident following the execution of a search warrant at a home on East Palm Avenue. Police confirmed that "evidence related to the crime" was recovered at the suspect's residence. Surveillance footage from the scene showed police arriving in armoured vehicles to take Fraire into custody.

Community Impact and Loss of an Educator

The death of Arti Varma, a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School, has left the Burbank Unified School District in mourning. Varma is the second teacher from Bret Harte to be killed in the last two years. Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias issued a statement expressing "heartbreaking" sorrow and confirmed that mental health support services have been made available to students and staff.

Parents and students described Varma as a dedicated educator who was deeply involved in her students' lives. One first-grade student recalled Varma as "one of the best teachers," while parents noted her consistent communication and presence at the school. Friends also remembered her as someone who took great pride in her culture, often decorating her home for festivals like Diwali.

Condition of Survivor and Family Context

The second victim, Meera Varma, is a nationally recognized mental health activist who has collaborated with prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey and high-ranking government officials. She remains in a local hospital recovering from her injuries.

The tragedy was compounded by the fact that Arti Varma’s husband was in India at the time of the attack. Family friend Victor Goli described the "gut-wrenching" experience of delivering the news over the phone, noting that the husband was "hysterical" upon learning of the violence. Singer D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case: Lawyers Say He Didn’t Kill 14-Year-Old Girl

Legal Proceedings

Sergio Fraire is currently being held without bail at a Los Angeles County facility. Following his not-guilty plea, the court scheduled his next appearance for June 12. If convicted of murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait, Fraire could face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).