The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has significantly escalated its military presence in the Middle East, deploying a fleet of warships and attack helicopters to the Strait of Hormuz. The move follows a formal order from President Donald Trump to implement a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. The deployment aims to neutralize Tehran’s ability to threaten global shipping lanes after the collapse of high-level diplomatic talks in Islamabad earlier this month.

Military Objectives and Operation Epic Fury

Under "Operation Epic Fury," U.S. forces have already conducted large-scale precision strikes against Iranian infrastructure. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of CENTCOM, confirmed that U.S. aircraft and naval assets recently targeted Kharg Island, destroying more than 90 military objectives. These strikes are part of a broader strategy to "rapidly deplete" Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles, drones, and naval vessels. ‘Who Is He To Deprive a Nation of Its Rights?’: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Slams Donald Trump Over Nuclear Restrictions.

The U.S. Navy has assembled a task force of at least 15 warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. These vessels are being supported by a Marine Expeditionary Unit and attack helicopters to enforce the blockade, which requires the interception and inspection of ships suspected of heading to or from Iranian territory.

The Breakdown of Diplomacy

The current crisis was triggered by the failure of peace negotiations in Pakistan. Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, stated that the talks reached a stalemate over Iran’s refusal to dismantle its nuclear enrichment capabilities. Following the breakdown, the U.S. shifted from a defensive posture to an active economic and military blockade, aimed at cutting off the 90% of Iran's economy that relies on maritime trade.

Impact on Global Energy Markets

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most critical energy chokepoint, with approximately 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through the narrow waterway daily. While the U.S. maintains that the blockade only applies to Iranian-linked cargo, the heavy military presence has created a "de facto" closure for many commercial operators. In the first 48 hours of the blockade, CENTCOM reported that dozens of merchant vessels complied with orders to turn back, while others have remained anchored in the Gulf of Oman to avoid the conflict zone. Iran Doubles Down on Closing Strait of Hormuz As Ceasefire Inches Toward Expiration.

Iranian Retaliation and Regional Risks

Tehran has denounced the blockade as "maritime piracy" and warned of severe retaliation. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has signaled it may use sea mines, fast-attack craft, and cruise missiles to challenge U.S. dominance. Iranian officials have warned that if their ports are not secure, "no port in the Persian Gulf will remain safe," raising fears of a wider regional conflict that could involve neighboring energy exporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).