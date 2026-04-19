Global EDM icon Calvin Harris delivered a high-octane performance at Infinity Bay, Sewri, on Saturday night, marking a historic stop in his first-ever India tour. The Scottish DJ and producer drew thousands of fans to the waterfront venue for a set defined by chart-topping hits and massive visual production. While the event faced some criticism regarding venue logistics, the musical experience remained the focal point, highlighted by an emotional tribute to late DJ Avicii that has since trended across social media. Calvin Harris India Tour 2026: Scottish EDM Star Lands in Mumbai for Next Show After Bengaluru, Poses for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

High-Energy Highlights from Calvin Harris' Mumbai Show

Following a successful opening night in Bengaluru, Harris brought his signature festival-style energy to Mumbai on April 18. The setlist was a journey through over a decade of global hits, including "Summer," "Feel So Close," and "One Kiss."The production featured a sophisticated array of synchronised light shows, smoke cannons, and pyrotechnics that illuminated the Sewri skyline. Local support acts, including Pune-based duo TSNR, techno artist Ana Lilia, and electronic duo Pro Bros, set the stage before Harris took over for a multi-hour performance that kept the massive crowd in a constant state of motion.

Calvin Harris and Mumbai Crowd Vibe Hard to ‘Summer’

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Calvin Harris' Emotional Tribute to Avicii

The definitive moment of the night occurred during the latter half of the set when Harris paused his high-tempo transitions to pay homage to the late Swedish producer Avicii. As the opening chords of one of Avicii’s classics echoed through the venue, the LED screens transitioned to a commemorative visual display.

Videos of the moment quickly went viral, showing thousands of fans holding up phone flashlights in a synchronised sea of light. The tribute provided a poignant contrast to the high-energy atmosphere, with fans on social media praising Harris for the "classy" and "heartfelt" nod to his late contemporary.

Calvin Harris Pays Tribute to AVICII During Mumbai Concert – Watch Video

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Mixed Reviews on Venue Management

Despite the musical success, the event was not without its challenges. Attendees took to social platforms to express frustration over the choice of venue and local restrictions. Complaints centred on the dusty terrain of the Sewri grounds, long walking distances to the stage, and the strict absence of alcohol stations—a result of recent local administrative mandates.

While many fans labelled it an "unforgettable musical night," others called for better infrastructure and crowd management for international acts of this scale in the future. Calvin Harris’ India Tour 2026: Grammy-Winning DJ to Perform in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Calvin Harris India Tour 2026 Finale in Delhi

The Calvin Harris India Tour 2026 concludes its three-city run tonight, April 19, at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram. The Delhi-NCR show is expected to see a similar turnout, with organisers anticipating a sold-out crowd for the tour's grand finale. Following the India leg, Harris is scheduled to return to his residency at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas before heading to Europe for the summer festival season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).