Cairo, January 9: The Suez Canal Authority said Monday that a cargo ship that went aground in the Egyptian waterway has been refloated. Canal services firm Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said three canal tugboats had been working to refloat the vessel.

Officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday. A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. Giant Cargo Ship 'Ever Given', Stuck in Suez Canal, Freed by Salvage Crews.

It wasn't immediately clear whether canal traffic was affected. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. ‘Suez Canal Crisis’ Funny Memes and ‘Evergreen’ Jokes Continue to Flood Twitter Timeline, Netizens Have Some Amusing Solutions to Refloat the Ever Given Container Ship.

The firm said three canal tugboats were trying to refloat the vessel. Officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday.

Satellite tracking data analysed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

Leth Agencies later posted a graphic that suggested that the Glory was against the west bank of the canal, pointed south and not wedged across the channel.

It identified the three tugs aiding the vessel as the Port Said, Svitzer Suez 1 and Ali Shalabi. A spokesperson for the Suez Canal Authority declined to comment, saying a statement would be released.

It wasn't the first vessel to run aground in the crucial waterway. The Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for six days.

The Ever Given was freed in a giant salvage operation by a flotilla of tugboats. The blockage created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ever Given debacle prompted Egyptian authorities to begin widening and deepening the waterway's southern part where the vessel hit ground. In August, the Singaporean-flagged Affinity V oil tanker ran aground in a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway for five hours before it was freed.

The Joint Coordination Center listed the Glory as carrying over 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine bound for China. The Glory was inspected by the Joint Coordination Center off Istanbul on Jan. 3. The center includes Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations staffers.

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo. It also remains one of Egypt's top foreign currency earners.

In 2015, the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi completed a major expansion of the canal, allowing it to accommodate the world's largest vessels.

The Glory is 225-metres (738-feet) long.