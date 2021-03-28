Yes, Suez Canal is still blocked. Attempts to dislodge Evergreen’s giant container ship, ‘Ever Given’ were failed. It has been almost a week now that the massive container brought traffic on Egypt’s Suez Canal to a standstill. It so far remains unclear as to when the vessel will be able to refloat completely, but the efforts are on. While we are in the middle of a crisis, this yet another crisis made netizens put their humour quotient on. After all, any situation is well-dealt with laughter. Hence, the Suez Canal Crisis funny memes and jokes continue to flood the Twitter timeline. The hilarious posts are ‘Evergreen,’ and social media users have some amusing solutions to refloat the ship.

According to reports, the Ever Given has been wedged in the canal—one of the world’s busiest trade routes since March 23, 2021. More than 300 ships are stuck on either side of the blockage. Further reports suggested that all the crews in the ship are Indian, and they are safe. It is still not clear when the giant vessel can be refloated back and free up the canal. Strong winds and tides reportedly further complicated the efforts to free the ship. However, the tugboats did manage to move at least 2 inches.

Here's A Small Celebration!

The efforts are on and social media users are busy sharing funny memes and jokes. Netizens have offered some unique or, should we say, downright crazy plans to open one of the world's most crucial waterways. Check out the hilarious posts to LOL, hard.

Check Suez Canal Funny Memes

love how we can use the #SuezCrisis to explain anything and everything. my life right now 👇😔 pic.twitter.com/21WiEMCs8T — fasy (@fasyibrahim) March 27, 2021

Uh Oh!

Don't know if this has been done before#SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/TdZH5kCmtB — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) March 27, 2021

Hahahaha

Bizarre Solution!

We Need the Superheroes NOW!

LOL

The only guy who can help #suezcanel right now. Magneto for #SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/YYxkLe3akE — Zubin Samuel (@zubin_samuel) March 27, 2021

Only If!

Rohit Shetty has sent a proposal to assist in the #SuezCrisis.. 😉 pic.twitter.com/To07ZwmP64 — 🇮🇳 MIHIR 🇮🇳 (@mihirm123) March 28, 2021

While the situation may seem amusing to social media users, especially with the tiny bulldozer image, it has put the maritime traffic to a standstill. With the ship having run aground, leaving the artificial canal choked, many other cargo vessels, carrying many things, from crude oil to consumer goods, have been blocked from passing through the waterway.

