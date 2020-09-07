London, September 7: A shooting incident was reported in Suffolk county in eastern United Kingdom on Monday. The gunman reportedly stormed into a high school based in the region. A Year 11 student was reported to be injured and rushed to the nearest medical facility. A search operation was launched following the incident with a teenager being nabbed. Kenosha Shooting: Another George Floyd? Video Shows Police 'Shooting Black Man' While Kids Were Seated in Car.

The shooting was reported at Kesgrave High School in Suffolk. A statement issued by the institute on social media confirmed that one of the students, aged 15-year-old, was injured in the firing. Preliminary reports could not confirm whether the injured student is out of danger.

The UK police which arrived at the school premises shortly after the shooting was reported launched a manhunt to nab the gunman. The school was put under a lockdown and the entire vicinity was sealed. Blockades were put in the surrounding area to monitor vehicular movement.

Although one teenager was arrested by the police from the school's vicinity, the extra patrols remained in place. It could not be confirmed whether the arrested teenager was the sole gunman involved in the incident.

"We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school. Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police," the school said.

"Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police. Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day. At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 3.20, as normal," the statement further added.

