Sydney, February 24: Canva has announced the strategic acquisition of two specialist technology firms, UK-based animation software provider Cavalry and American video advertising startup MangoAI. The move marks a significant expansion of the platform’s professional design suite as it seeks to integrate advanced motion graphics and artificial intelligence into its global ecosystem.

The acquisitions underline Canva’s ambition to compete more directly with high-end creative software by offering tools that previously required specialised technical expertise. While the financial terms of the deals were not disclosed, the integration of these companies is expected to enhance Canva's capabilities in automated video creation and 2D animation. Anthropic Accuses Chinese AI Firms of Mass Data Harvesting as US Confirms DeepSeek Used Restricted Nvidia Chips.

Canva Acquisition: New Leadership and Algorithmic Focus

As part of the acquisition of MangoAI, co-founder Nirmal Govind will join Canva in the newly created role of Chief Algorithms Officer. Govind is tasked with leading the development of personalisation and algorithm-driven experiences across the entire platform, focusing on how AI can streamline the creative process for professional users.

MangoAI’s core technology specialises in creative optimisation for video advertising, a sector that has seen rapid growth as brands seek automated ways to produce high-performing digital content. The integration of this technology will allow Canva users to generate and refine video ads with greater precision and data-driven insights.

Canva Expanding Animation and Motion Graphics

The addition of Cavalry brings sophisticated 2D animation and motion design tools to the Canva toolkit. Cavalry has historically been positioned as a powerful alternative for professional animators, and its inclusion suggests that Canva is moving beyond basic graphic design into more complex visual communication.

Canva stated that incorporating Cavalry’s features will democratise access to high-quality motion graphics, making it easier for non-specialists to create professional-grade animations. This move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to provide an all-in-one creative hub for businesses and individual creators alike.

Strong Financial Performance and Growth

These acquisitions follow a period of record growth for the Sydney-headquartered company. Canva revealed that it ended 2025 with more than 265 million global users and 31 million paid seats. The platform’s financial trajectory remains strong, with annualised revenue surpassing USD 4 billion. Alaska Airlines Fire Incident: Lithium-Ion Power Bank Catches Fire in Mid-Air, Injuring Passenger and Raising Safety Concerns.

The company continues to invest heavily in AI-led creation tools to maintain its market position against competitors like Adobe. By bringing MangoAI and Cavalry into its fold, Canva aims to provide a more comprehensive suite of services that caters to the evolving needs of the global digital advertising and animation markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).