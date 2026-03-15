Tel Aviv, March 15: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to personally address and dismiss viral rumours regarding his death or incapacitation. Seated in a Jerusalem cafe and appearing in high spirits, the Prime Minister mocked the speculation that had intensified over the weekend following a series of long-range strikes in the region. In a gesture specifically designed to prove the video was filmed in real-time and not generated by Artificial Intelligence, Netanyahu held up five fingers while asking rhetorically, "They say I’m what?"

The rumours began circulating late Friday after unverified reports on social media suggested the Prime Minister had been targeted in a high-profile assassination attempt or had suffered a severe medical emergency. The lack of public appearances for nearly 48 hours fueled the narrative, leading to a surge in global search traffic and market volatility in the Middle East. Sunday’s video serves as a direct rebuttal to those claims, showing the 76-year-old leader interacting with staff and confirming the current date. Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Fake Claims Circulating on Social Media.

‘They Say I’m What?’: Benjamin Netanyahu Debunks Death Rumours

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu and The 'Five Fingers' Proof

In the short clip, Netanyahu is seen holding a newspaper and a cup of coffee. He specifically addresses the "death rumours" by holding his hand up to the camera, counting out five fingers. This gesture is a common tactic used to counter "Deepfake" accusations, as AI programs often struggle to render human hands and finger movements accurately in real-time video.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the video was filmed at a popular establishment near his residence. Netanyahu’s lighthearted tone, referring to the rumours as "wishful thinking" by his enemies, was a calculated move to project strength and stability amidst the ongoing regional conflict. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

This is not the first time Netanyahu's health has been the subject of intense speculation. In 2023, the Prime Minister underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted, which led to temporary concerns regarding his fitness for office.

Since then, the administration has been under pressure to be more transparent regarding his medical status. Sunday’s video, while informal, was designed to satisfy the immediate demand for proof of life while simultaneously mocking the opposition and foreign actors who amplified the reports.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).