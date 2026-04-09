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Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila, one of the strongest storms of the current season, is forecast to move toward Australia’s far north Queensland coast in the coming days, prompting heightened alert in vulnerable regions. The system, which intensified over the Solomon Sea, has recorded wind gusts exceeding 250 km/h at peak strength and is expected to approach land early next week, according to meteorological updates.

The cyclone had remained slow-moving between the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea before beginning a gradual shift west and southwest. While it is expected to weaken before landfall, authorities warn that it could still bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal impacts to parts of Queensland. Why Are Australian Skies Turning Red? The Science Behind Cyclone Narelle’s Dust Storms.

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update

Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila is currently located in the Solomon Sea. Maila is forecast to move south of Papua New Guinea over the weekend, then towards the Far North Queensland coast early next week. Current: 4.47pm AEST 9 April 2026 Latest Track Map: https://t.co/V9bSo8E2K8 pic.twitter.com/PRKugWOw06 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) April 9, 2026

Cyclone Maila: Current Position and Forecast Track

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Maila is currently located across the Solomon Sea and is likely to enter the Coral Sea over the weekend before moving closer to Australia. Forecast models indicate a possible landfall around Tuesday, with the most likely impact zone between Cooktown and the Lockhart River area on Cape York Peninsula.

However, officials caution that the cyclone’s exact path and intensity remain uncertain due to changing atmospheric conditions. Cyclone Narelle Viral Video: Skies Turn Blood Red in Western Australia As Storm Approaches Coast.

Tropical Cyclone Maila Live Tracker on Windy

Strength and Impact So Far

Maila has intensified rapidly in recent days, at one stage reaching Category 5 strength with sustained winds above 200 km/h, making it one of the most powerful cyclones of the season.

Although the storm’s core has remained offshore, its effects have already been felt in parts of the Solomon Islands, where reports indicate property damage and rough seas. Local media also reported missing persons after a boat capsized during severe weather conditions.

Queensland on High Alert

Authorities in far north Queensland have urged residents to prepare for potential impacts, including strong winds, intense rainfall, flooding, and coastal erosion. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate from early next week as the system approaches land.

Communities in Cape York are particularly on alert, especially as the region is still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Narelle, which struck in March and caused widespread damage.

Cyclone Maila follows closely on the heels of recent severe weather events in northern Australia, raising concerns about cumulative impacts on infrastructure and recovery efforts. Experts note that repeated cyclones within a short period can worsen flooding risks and delay rebuilding efforts, particularly in already affected regions.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology continues to monitor the system closely, advising residents to stay updated with official warnings and prepare emergency plans. While the cyclone may weaken before making landfall, authorities stress that even lower-category systems can cause significant disruption due to heavy rainfall and storm surge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).