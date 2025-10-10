Caerphilly, October 10: A disturbing case of animal cruelty has come to light after a 23-year-old man from Bryn Heol, Bedwas, South Wales, set dogs on badgers for his own entertainment. Lloyd Davies not only unleashed his lurchers, including his female dog Shirley, on the wild animals but also filmed the attacks. In one video, a wounded badger was even stabbed after being mauled by the dogs. Davies also lent Shirley to others to carry out similar horrific acts, leaving the dog severely injured.

According to The Mirror report, Davies admitted to multiple offences under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, including killing, injuring, or taking badgers, and aiding or abetting others to do the same. He also pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 for failing to protect Shirley from pain and suffering by forcing her to participate in the attacks. The prosecution highlighted the premeditated nature of his cruelty, noting that he actively encouraged the violent behaviour and shared the footage online. Horror in Salford: Double-Decker Bus’s Roof Torn Off After Crashing Into Low Bridge in UK, Passengers Thrown Off Top Deck; Driver Arrested As 20 Injured (Watch Video).

Davies was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, banned from keeping animals for life, and ordered to pay 400 pounds in costs and a 154 pounds victim surcharge, as reported by The Mirror. District Judge Sophie Toms condemned the acts as “deliberate and sadistic cruelty filmed and shared for entertainment,” describing it as one of the most serious cases of animal cruelty she had encountered. Authorities emphasised that such actions against wildlife and domestic animals would not be tolerated. UK Horror: Woman Dies After Chiropractor ‘Cracks Her Neck’.

The cruelty came to light after the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit examined a mobile phone seized from Davies, uncovering 13 videos showing dogs attacking bloodied badgers while men encouraged the attacks, with Shirley suffering severe injuries. PC Rhys Jones of Gwent Police praised the collaboration with the RSPCA in bringing Davies to justice.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

