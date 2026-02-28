The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) issued an urgent "shelter in place" directive on Saturday for British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The emergency alert follows a massive escalation in regional hostilities, including reported missile attacks targeting Western military installations. British citizens are instructed to remain indoors in secure locations, avoid all travel, and adhere to local authority guidance. Israel-Iran War: Tehran Strikes Back After Joint US-Israel Pre-Emptive Attack, IDF Activates Nationwide Missile Defense.

The advisory comes as the Middle East enters a state of high-intensity conflict. Earlier today, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation, codenamed "Epic Fury," targeting multiple cities across Iran. The strikes reportedly focused on Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. In a swift counter-offensive, Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones aimed at Israel and US military bases across the Gulf, including Al-Udeid in Qatar and Al-Dhafra in the UAE. Israel-Iran War: Indian Embassies in UAE and Qatar Issue ‘Important Advisory’, Urge Nationals To Take Due Care and Remain Vigilant.

Immediate Shelter Warning for Britons in Middle East

Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place. Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities. pic.twitter.com/pjdFAQMMji — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) February 28, 2026

One fatality has already been reported in Abu Dhabi due to falling shrapnel. As regional airspaces close and major airlines cancel flights, the FCDO has warned that the situation remains "perilous." While the UK was not a participant in the initial strikes, the government has convened an emergency Cobra meeting to coordinate the safety of thousands of British expatriates currently caught in the crossfire of the unfolding war.

