Delhi, March 1: A man was injured on Saturday, February 28, after being attacked by a pack of six stray dogs in the Officer City 2 residential complex in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The victim was reportedly out for a routine walk when the animals surrounded and mauled him, causing multiple puncture wounds and injuries to his limbs. Nearby residents intervened to drive the animals away and immediately rushed the officer to a local medical facility for emergency treatment and anti-rabies vaccinations.

The incident has sparked renewed outrage among the residents of Officer City 2, who claim that the stray dog population in the area has become increasingly aggressive over the past few months. Despite several complaints lodged with the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC), locals allege that no significant action has been taken to relocate the animals or implement effective sterilisation programs. The victim remains under medical observation, though doctors have confirmed he is currently out of danger. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Domestic Help Mauled by Pet in Amrapali Village Society, Owner Walks Away Without Helping; Shocking Videos Surface.

Ghaziabad: A man was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Officer City 2 society in Rajnagar Extension. 🐕🚨 pic.twitter.com/kRW2DfwaO1 — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) March 1, 2026

According to witnesses, the attack occurred in a common area of the society during the early morning hours. The pack of six dogs reportedly targeted the officer without provocation, pinning him to the ground before security guards and other residents could reach the spot.

Medical staff at the hospital noted that the officer sustained deep bites on his legs and arms. "The injuries required several stitches and a full course of post-exposure prophylaxis," a hospital spokesperson stated. The incident has left other residents, particularly parents of young children and the elderly, fearful of using the society's open spaces. Dog Attack in Greater Noida: Man on Evening Walk Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Mahagun Mywoods Society, Shocking Video Surfaces.

This latest attack is part of a growing trend of human-animal conflicts within Ghaziabad’s high-rise societies. Residents of Officer City 2 have highlighted that the presence of garbage piles near the society gates and the lack of a dedicated feeding zone have contributed to the strays becoming more territorial.

"We have been raising this issue for months," said a member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). "The dogs are not just a nuisance; they are now a direct physical threat. We need the municipal authorities to step in before a more tragic incident occurs involving a child."

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has reportedly dispatched a team to the area to identify and capture the aggressive dogs involved in the attack. However, officials noted that under current Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, they are restricted from relocating dogs and can only take them for sterilisation and vaccination before returning them to the same locality.

