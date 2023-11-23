Cornwall, November 23: A 36-year-old son pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter with diminished responsibility as he appeared before Truro Crown Court from UK's Langdon Hospital in Dawlish, Devon, on Thursday, October 23. In a distressing incident, the accused Michael Rowe killed his 61-year-old mother Bernadette Rosario (Bernie) by stabbing her 100 times at her own house in the village of Penwithick, Cornwall during a "drug-fuelled psychotic episode". Rowe attacked his mother as soon as she opened the door to him. The incident had rattled the community in the small village at that time. Rowe, however pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

Rowe started having psychotic episodes from the age of 16, CornwallLive cited King's Counsel Joanna Martin. He would speak to people during his psychotic episodes which he tried to self medicate via alcohol and illegal drugs. She added that Rowe displayed a tendency of violence towards his own family, leading to his detention under the Mental Health Act on multiple occasions. Rowe reportedly threatened his mother on several occasion saying that he would end her life. UK Shocker: Children Vandalise Rs 12 Crore House in UK With Chainsaws, Hammers and Axes; Ordered to Pay Compensation.

Bernie used to share her humble abode in Cornwall with partner Lorna Harvey. 18 months prior to the frenzied attack Rowe had turned up at her house and threatened them with a kitchen knife. Despite the threats, Bernie had continued to help her son and hoped that he would be cured one day, reported the media outlet. Eventually, Rowe's mental health started deteriorating in the beginning of 2023 and he started having delusions. UK Shocker: Woman Chokes to Death on Stage During Marshmallow-Eating Challenge in South Wales.

Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske released Rowe after he became dangerous and racially abused the staff of the infirmary. He subsequently showed up at the door of his mother's house on March 28 and violently attacked her after she opened the door. Judge Carr stated that the sole sentencing option guaranteeing public safety is to confine Rowe in a psychiatric facility under Sections 37-41 of the Mental Health Act, until the Department for Justice deems him fit enough to be released. Reportedly, Bernie received 60 wounds to her neck and head and 40 to her hands, arms and chest and was declared dead on the spot.

