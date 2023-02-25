Mumbai, February 25: In a shocking incident that took place in England, a man miraculously survived after his girlfriend allegedly tried to saw off his head with a bread knife after she stabbed him stabbing him 29 times. The crazy girlfriend identified as Samantha Smith (56) was armed with two blades when she reportedly stabbed her partner more than 25 times.

According to a report in Daily Star, the incident took place at Hereford, Herefordshire when Smith stabbed her liver in the chest and stomach. Reportedly, the incident took place last year in July when Smith and her partner were drinking hard liquor and beer when all of a sudden the accused jumped on the top of the victim who was laying in his bed. UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

During the hearing of the case, the court was informed that Smith even tried to "to saw his head off" with a bread knife. She left her 59-year-old lover with a 10cm (3.9ins) wound. However, the man was lucky as he survived the assault after he was rushed to an hospital for emergency treatment.

After a nearly a year, on Friday, February 24, Smith pleaded guilty to attempt to murder charges. She has been awarded 12 years in prison at Worcester Crown Court. Judge James Burbidge KC, who announced the sentence said that Smith reportedly attacked the victim "ferociously" and even "tried to remove his head". UK Shocker: Woman Out on Walk With Dog Trampled to Death by Herd of Cows in Lancashire.

The victim told the court that has struggle while sleeping and also freezes when he uses a knife in the kitchen. Post the brutal incident, the victim was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Smith's lawyer said that she was "mortified" at what she had done to her partner.

