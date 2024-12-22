Tennessee, December 22: A former fourth-grade teacher from Tennessee, Alissa McCommon, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for having sex with a 12-year-old boy and becoming pregnant as a result. The sentencing occurred on December 22, 2024, after McCommon pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including child rape, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor. These charges were related to five of her potential 21 victims.

Circuit Court Judge Blake Neill ordered that all sentences be served concurrently without the possibility of parole, reported NYPost. Following her conviction, McCommon will be required to register as a Violent Sex Offender and is prohibited from contacting any of her victims. Her teaching license has been permanently revoked. ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’: UK Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy, Asks Him To Have Sex With Her; Jailed.

The case against McCommon began in 2021 when allegations surfaced regarding her inappropriate conduct with students. In 2023, a mother reported inappropriate messages from McCommon to her son, leading to an investigation. McCommon was suspended from her position on August 24, 2023, and arrested shortly thereafter on a 23-count indictment for various sexual offenses against minors. Florida: Teacher Found Naked in Elementary School with Sex Toys, Marijuana and Women’s Underwear; Arrested While Attempting to Flee.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that McCommon had groomed her victims by establishing relationships with them and their families. She reportedly sent explicit photos via social media and threatened one victim with self-harm if he ended their relationship. DNA evidence later confirmed that she was pregnant with the child of the victim.

The victim's family expressed their outrage during the sentencing, with one family member telling McCommon to "burn in hell." Tipton County District Attorney Mark Davidson praised the guilty plea and hailed the commitment of law enforcement to prosecute cases involving child sexual abuse.

