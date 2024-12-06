Cardiff, December 6: A 33-year-old teacher in the UK has been jailed for sending naked videos and photos to a 15-year-old boy. Reports suggest she groomed the teenager by sharing explicit content and expressing a desire to have sex with him.

According to Metro, the victim, described as “vulnerable,” was targeted by Natalie Arroyo, who was employed as a progress coach and supply teacher at the time. Florida: Teacher Found Naked in Elementary School with Sex Toys, Marijuana and Women’s Underwear; Arrested While Attempting to Flee.

The outlet reported that in addition to her pictures and videos in underwear, she also sent him visuals of her genitalia and asked him to show him his private parts. The teacher further shared videos of her performing sexual acts, especially when the teen shut down her request to have sex. Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in Public in Australia: Locals Stunned As Couple Engages in Sexual Activity Openly at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Video Surfaces.

During her conversation with the victim, Arroyo told him, “I bet all the boys fancy me. I don't blame them – I have really big boobs.” Reportedly, she also made explicit remarks like “I touched myself while thinking about you” and “I don’t have a gag reflex”. In addition to it, she pressured the victim to meet with her saying her husband was not at home. That is when he opened up to another adult about the continuing abuse.

The individual reported Natalie Arroyo’s conversations with the teenager to authorities, according to the outlet. Initially denying the allegations during police questioning, Arroyo later admitted to her actions. In court, she pleaded guilty to charges of “causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.”

In a statement read by prosecutor Andrew Kendall, the victim shared how the abuse led to anxiety, a breakdown, and withdrawal from friends. He expressed distress over being labeled as “the boy this happened to” and being mocked by peers. Feeling betrayed and taken advantage of, he said, “I trusted her… I felt at fault and had no one to talk to. I didn’t know how to stop it.”

