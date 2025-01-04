Eltham, January 4: An Eltham teacher, David Howard, aged 47, has avoided jail time after being convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a teenage pupil and having oral sex with her while he was an English teacher at UK’s Crown Woods Secondary School in 2002. The relationship began when Howard sent a Valentine’s Day card to the girl, expressing his infatuation.

This led to a series of encounters, including a sexual act in a classroom cupboard after school hours. The victim described Howard as a “good looking” and “cool teacher,” which made her feel empowered when he flirted with her. She later revealed that she had been groomed into believing their relationship was consensual for nearly a decade. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

During the sentencing hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on January 3, the victim recounted the emotional impact of the abuse on her adult life, stating that it left her feeling “dirty and toxic.” She criticised the lack of action from other teachers who were aware of the situation, expressing hope that they would feel shame for not speaking out. ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’: UK Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy, Asks Him To Have Sex With Her; Jailed.

Howard pleaded guilty to the charges but denied any grooming behaviour. His defense highlighted his immaturity at the time and his subsequent change in life circumstances, including marriage and a career shift after the incident.

Judge Charlotte Welsh sentenced Howard to six months' custody, suspended for 18 months, allowing him to leave court without serving time. The judge noted that while Howard's actions were “twisted and immoral,” she believed there was potential for his rehabilitation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).