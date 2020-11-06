Washington, November 6: The vote counting for the US Presidential Elections is still underway, however Democrat Joe Biden has become the hot favourite of the betting markets. The betting odds are largely inclined towards Biden. The betting markets have placed the probability of Joe Biden defeating Republican Donald Trump and securing the US President Office at an all time high of 87 per cent. US Presidential Election Results 2020: US TV Networks NBC, ABC News & Others Halt Live Coverage of Donald Trump's Speech For 'Spreading Disinformation.'

According to Betfair, a gambling website, at present, there is a 86.7 per cent chances of Biden to win while election Betting Odds has given a 87.7 per chance to Biden and 11.6 per cent to Trump, Mailonline reported. With 264 electoral votes in his bag, Joe Biden has secured a 50.5 per cent of the total vote share while Trump has 214 electoral votes and 47.9 per cent vote share. US Presidential Elections 2020 Results: Official in Georgia Admits Inefficiencies in Election, Says 'Memory Card on Polling Machines Corrupt, Ballots didn't Get Uploaded to System.'

The counting is still underway in Nevada, West Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. Biden has a 0.9 per cent lead in Nevada. The margins in of his win are narrowing in Pennsylvania and Georgia as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).