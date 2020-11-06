Washington, November 6: Several US TV networks halted live coverage of Donald Trump speech at White House after concluding that the president was spreading disinformation. According to an AFP report, the President made unsubstantiated claims in a 17-minute address where he addressed the Democrats of using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us."

News channels interrupted the President's live coverage. MSNBC anchor Brian Williams was quoted saying, "OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States. Other networks like NBC and ABC News also pulled the plug on their live coverage of Trump. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Claims He Won 'Legally', Accuses Democrats of 'Stealing' Election.

At the media address, Trump said "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us...I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few, we won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers."

