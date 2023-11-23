California, November 23: After reporting a group sex act that occurred at the restaurant during a Christmas party in December 2022, a former employee of a Taco Bell in California, United States, filed a lawsuit against the firm, alleging that she was forced to resign. Alana Bechiom filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that she was subjected to intimidation and harassment by friends of her dismissed coworkers for performing sex acts in front of other partygoers.

"While we don't own or manage this location, the franchisee who owns and operates this restaurant has shared that they take these claims very seriously," the Taco Bell public relations office stated in a statement.

The complaint states that on December 18, 2022, Bechiom received an invitation from her boss to a potluck-style Christmas celebration at Taco Bell. When she arrived to the event with a bowl of guacamole, she saw that the security cameras and windows were covered with wrapping paper. Additionally, her boss gave the staff wine, which several of them considered to be "overserved."

Bechiom claimed that after taking a little break outdoors, she returned to the startling discovery that one of her coworkers was "having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party." Bechiom also claimed that the coworker's wife was simultaneously kissing her manager and another coworker.

The lawsuit claimed that Bechiom was "shocked, disgusted, and outraged" by the spectacle. After leaving the restaurant quickly, she came back to get her bowl of guacamole. Then she noticed that the other employee who had participated in the sex act and her manager were throwing up, one in her guacamole bowl and the other in the garbage.

Bechiom notified Alvarado Restaurant Nation, the Colorado-based corporation that controlled the franchised shop, and Taco Bell's human resources about the incident. She said that the manager and the other workers who took part in the sexual conduct were fired.

Bechiom said, nevertheless, that she was subjected to reprisals by former coworkers, who intimidated her and shattered her car window. She said that rather than attempting to relocate her, her employers made no effort to safeguard her. In the end, Bechiom left her position. Her complaint demands damages from her employers for forcing her to quit due to a hostile work environment.

