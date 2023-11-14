Brussels, November 14: A "nymphomaniac" whose own brother was sentenced for the murder of a gay man is among the twelve staff members involved in an unprecedented sex scandal at one of Belgium's largest prisons. Workers at the Lantin Prison, which is outside of Liège, reportedly engaged in group sex after work on a daily basis, according to Sudinfo. The sessions, which apparently entailed picking at random coloured wristbands to decide who would have sex with whom, were especially popular in "P"'s jacuzzi, the employee's personal pool.

But apparently, the employees also couldn't help but have sex during working hours. It has been alleged that a senior employee frequently allowed a "nymphomaniac"—a woman identified as "S"—to use his office so she could engage in sexual activities with other people while at work. Jail Guard Engages in Sexual Relationship With Woman Prisoner 'Addicted to Sex' in Netherlands, Loses Job.

According to an unnamed person who spoke to Sudinfo, the woman 'S' started making it known at 6:00 am that she "wouldn't be able to work if she didn't have sex." The source stated that because S's brother was a prisoner as well, staff members were perplexed as to how she got employed.

He claimed that this sparked debate among the staff since, at the time, it was unclear to us how this girl had been hired in Lantin when her brother was serving a jail sentence for the murder of a gay person. The source said that she used to visit him every day and was cordial with the relatives of the inmates in the waiting area. UK: Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison and Licence for Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Boy, Sending Him Sex Videos.

Since then, S's brother has been sent to Huy jail. S has been placed in the prison's women's ward in an attempt "to calm her sexual urges". On the other hand, P, the owner of the jacuzzi, is supposedly not allowed to access the women's ward after it was found that he was having sex with a female prisoner.

