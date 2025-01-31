A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing lawyers violently attacking their clients outside a court in Pakistan. The disturbing footage, shared on platform X, has been sarcastically dubbed a literal “out-of-court settlement.” The clip shows a group of lawyers entering a courtyard and suddenly attacking three men, allegedly their clients, using chairs as weapons. The violence quickly escalates, with one man seen lying unconscious while others desperately try to protect themselves. The reason for the brawl remains unclear, but the brutal assault has sparked widespread outrage. Many have condemned the unprofessional conduct, calling for strict action against the lawyers involved. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow 'Uyi Amma' Viral Video: Mehjabeen Misswow Dances on Rasha Thadani's Item Song From 'Azaad' Movie (Watch).

Brawl Between Lawyers and Clients in Pakistan

Kalesh b/w Lawyers-Client (Our Of Court Settlement in Pakistan) pic.twitter.com/TOibMAGikF — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 30, 2025

