Mumbai, April 26: Two Russian officials, who were serving as State Duma deputies and are said to be close allies of President Vladimir Putin were reportedly found dead on Sunday. Both the Russian officials were serving as State Duma deputies with the ruling United Russia party.

The two Russian officials have been identified as Nikolay Bortsov (77) and Dzhasharbek Uzdenov (57). According to a report in Newsweek, both Bortsov and Uzdenov were found dead on the same day. The news of Nikolay Bortsov's death, who served as a State Duma deputy since 2003 was confirmed by Igor Artamanov, Lipetsk region governor who said that the 77-year-old died at his home in Lebedyan. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

Reportedly, the day Bortsov died, Dzhasharbek Uzdenov, another State Duma Deputy also passed away after a "serious and prolonged illness". As per reports, the death of two Russian officials comes as a number of Russians have passed away under "mysterious" and "unexplained" circumstances.

Reports also suggest that at least 20 Russians who were connected to President Vladimir Putin have died due to various reasons since Russia began Ukraine's invasion. While Uzdenov is said to have died due to prolonged illness, no cause of death has been revealed for Bortsov's death, who was previously hit by sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.

If reports are to be believed, Bortsov was one of Russia's wealthiest government employees. His net worth was estimated to be $550 million. Ironically, Bortsov was also featured in the Forbes 2021 list of the country's 100 richest federal workers. Russia Sanctioned: Moscow Reveals ‘Food’ Item Most Hit by Sanctions.

Meanwhile, Uzdenov was said to be a member of Russia's House Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. In September 2021, he was elected to the State Duma, however, he came under U.S. and New Zealand sanctions after the Russia-Ukraine war began.

